Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police officer has been suspended after being arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Officer William Lacy, 46, was stopped by a DPS trooper on State Loop 494 in Montgomery County around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The DPS trooper stopped the officer driving a 2016 Toyota pickup for traffic violations and determined he was intoxicated.

Lacy was transported to the Montgomery County jail after a blood specimen was obtained.

HPD public information officer John Cannon said that Lacy is suspended from the Houston Police Department pending the investigation.

Senior Police Officer William Lacy

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwiofficer arrestedhouston police departmentHoustonMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News