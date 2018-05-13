Caught on Camera: Bears frighten news photographer

A mother bear and her two cubs were out looking for some food when they scared the wits out of a television news photographer in Colorado.While mom and the cubs were checking out the trash can, a KOAA News 5 photographer was heading out the back door and came face-to-face with all three bears.He quickly moved back inside and closed the door. The bears were also scared and took off back into the hillside behind the studio.The station says they are now working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to make sure they follow their advice on how to keep from attracting wild animals.The station's managers reminded people to be "bear aware" in Colorado as the large mammals and their young start wandering around looking for food.