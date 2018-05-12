Suspects throw money out of vehicle during police chase

COMPTON, California (KTRK) --They say money does not grow on trees, but a pile of it was sitting on the grass near a highway in Compton, California Friday.
Authorities say five robbery suspects ditched the cash during a police chase.
Police attempted to arrest the suspects following an armed robbery at a Walgreen's in Anaheim, but the suspect's led officers on a wild chase.
During the pursuit, officers say the suspects started throwing money out their vehicle.
Four out of five suspects were arrested. Investigators say the fifth suspect is still on the run.