Officials searching for man suspected of tripping and sexually assaulting teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of aggravated sexual assault of a child. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tripped and sexually assaulted a teen.

According to Houston Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred in March, when an unknown suspect sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female in the 10000 block of Cossey Road in Harris County.

It was reported that during the incident, the victim was walking home along Pilot Gully Trail near Cossey Road when the suspect reportedly tripped the victim causing her to fall. When the victim was on the ground, the suspect reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as an Indian or Middle Eastern man in his 30s or 40s, he's about 5'10" to 6'0" with a muscular build, dark hair, dark eyes and beard.

A forensic sketch artist was able to compose a drawing of the suspect.

During the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a white shirt with grass and dirt stains on it, black pants and unknown colored boots.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultcrimeHouston
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News