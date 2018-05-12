Parents suing school district after special needs son exposed to porn at school

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother is outraged that her son was shown pornography at school for three-months during recess. (KTRK)

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTRK) --
A couple is suing the school board in Pasco County, Florida after they say their special needs son was exposed to pornography at school for months.

The couple said other special needs kids forced their 11-year-old son to watch adult videos on a school's iPad.

Jennifer Haag, the boy's mother, claimed her son is now traumatized by the experience.

"He broke down crying and told us that for three months at school a couple of children were showing him pornography during recess in the gym every day," Haag said.

The family says the situation is so disturbing because they adopted their son after he had been sexually abused.

Haag claims the gym teacher called her son a "tattletale" when he mentioned what happened.

The Pasco County School District will not confirm the lawsuit until the case is over.

The family is asking for damages over $15,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pornographystudentsiPadeducationu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News