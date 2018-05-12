Man in custody after 15-year-old killed in 'violent' attack

EMBED </>More Videos

An alleged teen killer is in custody in Utah. (KTRK)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTRK) --
A man was arrested after authorities say he is suspected of killing a 15-year-old girl.

Shaun French was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department for reportedly killing Baleigh Bagshaw.

Salt Lake City police say tips led them to Colorado where French had been stopped by police and taken into custody.

Formal charges have not been filed against French for the killing of Bagshaw.

Investigators say they will continue to look at all leads and tips in the case.

"He is the suspect at this time, but if we receive other information or other tips we will continue to follow any and all leads that come in on this case," said Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to court documents, French moved into the home Bagshaw shared with her older brother last February.

He was not living there at the time of the murder.

French is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedinvestigationu.s. & worldarrestUtah
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News