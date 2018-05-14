Rockets fan guide to road closures for Game 1 and 2

If you have tickets to see the Rockets in the playoffs, there are a few things you need to know.Beginning at 4 p.m. on May 14th and May 16th, street closures will be in effect around the Toyota Center that could affect travel time.The closures include Dallas, La Branch, Polk and Crawford in downtown Houston.La Branch, from Dallas to Clay, will be blocked, along with Polk, from Crawford to La Branch.The Rockets are reminding its fans that doors will open two hours before the game.Rockets President Tad Brown said the key for Game 1 and Game 2 is to "come early."Die-hard Rockets fans should be in their seats and ready for the beginning of the game. Brown said that early energy plays a big difference on the court.