HISD teacher surprised by Clutch with Houston Rockets playoff tickets

Clutch was on hand to surprise coach Nicole Harris, who really thought she was going to a meeting with her principal! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One HISD teacher is ending teacher appreciation week with a chance to see Houston Rockets playoff action in person.

Nicole Harris, a teacher and volleyball coach at Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center, thought she was going to a meeting with her principal, but when she walked into the gym, she was surprised with a gift.

Clutch was there to give her tickets to game one of the Western Conference Finals.

"I'm so honored by this," Harris said.

Harris was nominated for mentoring countless students.

She also got some new Rockets gear to sport at the game on Monday night.
