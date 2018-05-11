EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3460674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Los Angeles County sheriff's spokesman spoke at a news conference after a shooting at Palmdale's Highland High School left a teenage boy wounded on Friday, May 11, 2018.

A teenage boy was wounded and a suspect was detained Friday morning in a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that one gunshot victim was hospitalized after the incident. Authorities said the victim is a 14-year-old boy who was shot through the forearm and transported himself to a local medical center. Sheriff's officials said the boy was in stable condition.The suspect's identity was not immediately released, but authorities confirmed he is 14 years old and was detained off-campus. One firearm, which authorities described as a "rifle," was recovered in the desert after an extensive search by sheriff's deputies.The campus, at 39055 25th St. West, was initially placed on lockdown along with all other schools in the Antelope Valley Union High School District. Just after 9 a.m., Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies confirmed that Highland High School had been cleared; the lockdown was lifted about 90 minutes later.According to a law enforcement source, multiple callers said there was a man with a gun at the school shortly after 7 a.m. A swarm of deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene within five minutes and established a perimeter in the area.Authorities also set up an area to receive worried parents who were rushing to the school to pick up their children."Please go to Avenue P-12, and deputies will let parents through individually," Highland High School's principal said on Twitter. "This may take a while, so your patience is appreciated."Law enforcement officials said earlier reports of a possible shooting at nearby Manzanita Elementary School were false. "There was no threat to that campus whatsoever," a sheriff's official said in a press conference.