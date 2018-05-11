TRAFFIC

Expect traffic delays at these 3 locations around Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Katherine Whaley has the weekend road repairs you need to know about.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect delays at three different locations in the Houston area due to emergency road repairs.

The southbound exit from Beltway 8 East to I-10 East is blocked off due to shifting pavement. Traffic will be forced to continue on Beltway 8 East, or take US-90 to I-10.

Business 90 is blocked off from FM 526 to South Lake Houston Parkway in both directions for bridge repair at a gully just east of South Lake Houston Parkway. The closure will be in place for one to two months.

Additionally, one lane of the I-45 North Freeway Southbound ramp to McKinney is blocked. The bridge was struck from underneath a few weeks ago by an over-height load.

As a precaution, TxDOT is keeping the lane closed until they can get a contractor in place to repair the damaged beam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad repairconstructionroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News