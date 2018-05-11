Children present in home when family argument turns deadly

EMBED </>More Videos

Husband fatally shot during argument with kids present in the home (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Children were inside a house when a family argument escalated into a deadly shooting on Siberian Elm Lane in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's detectives say a husband and wife were arguing late Thursday night. When the husband allegedly started choking his wife, a family member intervened, shooting and killing the husband.

The wife was taken to a hospital to be checked out. The husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children are unhurt.

The suspect has been reportedly taken into custody
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdomestic violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News