Children were inside a house when a family argument escalated into a deadly shooting on Siberian Elm Lane in northwest Harris County.Harris County Sheriff's detectives say a husband and wife were arguing late Thursday night. When the husband allegedly started choking his wife, a family member intervened, shooting and killing the husband.The wife was taken to a hospital to be checked out. The husband was pronounced dead at the scene.The children are unhurt.The suspect has been reportedly taken into custody