So-called Facebook Live Killer sentenced to life in prison

JACKSON, Michigan --
The Michigan man convicted of murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live has been sentenced.

Anthony Gelia, 20, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In November 2016, Gelia started a Facebook Live broadcast showing him chugging alcohol, brandishing a handgun and making threats.

Video show Gelia go to a house to confront his brother over a Facebook feud. He breaks down the front door and fires multiple shots.

One of the bullets went through a basement door, hitting an innocent bystander. Brittany Southwell, 26, was killed as she held her baby boy. WLNS-TV reports Southwell's family says they're satisfied that Gelia will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

However, they say justice can never truly be served because this is something they have to deal with the rest of their lives.

After the verdict was read, Southwell's aunt Michelle Swartz said, "We tell our kids that there's no such things as monsters. But with people like this in the world, Brittany's kids do believe in monsters now."
