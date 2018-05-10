Galveston County clinic awarded new accreditation from The Joint Commission

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Galveston clinic at the center of a recent disease scare has passed a recent survey from The Joint Commission.

The Coastal Health and Wellness was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

"Coastal Health & Wellness is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission," said Kathy Barroso, interim CHW executive director, in a release. "Staff have worked diligently on training and have worked together to develop and implement processes that will provide quality care to our community."

In March, an accreditation survey found gaps/breaches in policies or procedures. The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential Hepatitis C exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential disease exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

More than 9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston Co.
