GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Galveston clinic at the center of a recent disease scare has passed a recent survey from The Joint Commission.
The Coastal Health and Wellness was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.
"Coastal Health & Wellness is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission," said Kathy Barroso, interim CHW executive director, in a release. "Staff have worked diligently on training and have worked together to develop and implement processes that will provide quality care to our community."
In March, an accreditation survey found gaps/breaches in policies or procedures. The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential Hepatitis C exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.
