BABY ANIMALS

Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens

EMBED </>More Videos

Some well-meaning rescuers were bitten by what they thought were cute, cuddly kittens. (Credit: City of San Antonio Animal Care Services/Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO, TX --
Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs.

The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats on Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in.

They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.

They called animal control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.



Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatskittensanimalstexasbaby animalstexas news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY ANIMALS
Asian elephant expecting bundle of joy at Houston Zoo
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Happy Panda Day!
2 eagle eggs expected to hatch within days
More baby animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News