A 21-year-old man who threatened to "unleash violence" at Houston Community College's Central Campus made his first court appearance Friday morning.Luis Antonio Rivera has been charged with making a terroristic threat.He was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting the following on Facebook:Police said Rivera used the name Elijah Eli Saltibanez on Facebook.After the threat was posted last weekend, HCC closed the central campus on Monday and Tuesday.Rivera is also accused of posting threats against President Donald Trump and students in local school districts.On Friday, the judge set Rivera's bond at $20,000.He faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.