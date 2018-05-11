Man charged with making terroristic threat against HCC's Central Campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of making threats to HCC campus appears in court (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 21-year-old man who threatened to "unleash violence" at Houston Community College's Central Campus made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Luis Antonio Rivera has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

He was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting the following on Facebook:

"I will attack and shoot everyone and kill everyone in HCC Central campus in May 7, 2018. I will kill everyone including students and teachers are gonna die and also I will kill the HCC Police Department."

Police said Rivera used the name Elijah Eli Saltibanez on Facebook.

After the threat was posted last weekend, HCC closed the central campus on Monday and Tuesday.

Rivera is also accused of posting threats against President Donald Trump and students in local school districts.

On Friday, the judge set Rivera's bond at $20,000.

He faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatschool threatHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News