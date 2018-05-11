HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One person was killed when a vehicle fell to the ground below from a freeway overpass in northwest Harris County.
The accident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. The wreck occurred along Grand Parkway 99 at Gleannloch Forest.
Authorities say a driver in a 2014 white Nissan Versa tried to avoid a collision but over corrected. The vehicle left the road, struck a metal cable divider, and continued down the median before falling off the overpass to Gleannloch Forest Drive below.
The driver died at the scene. A passenger was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.
