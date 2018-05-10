EDUCATION

Work of heart: ABC13's Samica Knight reunites with HISD teachers who mentored her

ABC13 anchor Samica Knight visits her former teachers who are still determined to change students' lives. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In honor of celebrating teachers, I sat down with the Houston ISD educators who changed my life.

We had a candid conversation about how teaching has changed and why they say they can't see themselves doing anything else.

I gathered some of my teachers from J.C. McDade Elementary School and my former high school, the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, or HSPVA.

One major thing that has made a difference in teaching is technology. In fact, in one district, there are no textbooks. The children all have laptops.

Teachers are also posting on social media more to showcase the good things happening in the district and the programs.

In the end, it's still all about one thing for the teachers.

"It's about caring for the student. When you love those students and you care about them, they will do whatever you want them to do," said Ms. Hardy.

I'm grateful for all of them. They were firm but made learning fun.

Ms. Josey Gibson always had us smiling with her lessons to live by. She calls this the 7 B's.

"You know the 7 B's? You want me to tell you? Books before boys because boys bring babies," she said.

Along with the advice they continue to give, they all agree teaching requires passion.

"Teaching is the work of heart, and if you don't have the heart to do the job, you shouldn't be in education, period," said Ms. Simms.

"There's nothing more fulfilling than seeing a student's light bulb come on, seeing their eyes light up, watching them be successful," Ms. Nelson added.

ABC13 anchor Samica Knight sits down with her teachers to chat about how teaching has changed.

