TRAFFIC

Reverse commuters to The Woodlands can leave the driving to someone else

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're a reverse commuter to The Woodlands, you can leave the driving to someone else. (KTRK)

By
Reverse commuters, we know thousands of you make the long drive to The Woodlands from Houston every day for work.

Now, there's a great option that will take the stress out of the morning rush.

The Woodlands Express buses offer a route from downtown Houston to The Woodlands.

There are nine pick up stops along Milam in downtown, marked on METRO bus route #299.

The bus will drop you off at Park and Ride lots at Research Forest, Sawdust, and Sterling Ridge.

Round trip tickets are $13. You can buy them at any of the terminals.

During afternoon/evening service, you can board the bus at the Park and Ride lots. The Woodlands Express returns to downtown Houston via Louisiana Street.

If you need your car for work in The Woodlands, you can leave your car in the free Park & Ride lots in The Woodlands during the workweek.

Simply drive to work on Monday, ride the bus back and forth during the workweek, and drive your car home on Friday.

Lyft, Uber, and carpooling are also great options for getting around once you're there.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingcommutingThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News