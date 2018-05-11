Missing 12-year-old girl located in SW Houston

Authorities continue investigating after a girl at the center of an Amber Alert was found. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A girl at the center of a Houston Amber Alert has been located.

According to Houston police, 12-year-old Jennifer Castillo was found. She is currently under evaluation for any injuries and speaking with authorities.

Officials say they responded at about 9 p.m. Thursday to a report of an injured person at 6600 Harbor Town Drive.

Upon arrival, Castillo was found at the location by herself.

It was reported Castillo was last seen Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at a relative's apartment on 6601 Harbor Town Drive where she was staying in southwest Houston.

She was reported missing by family members.

At the time of her disappearance, Castillo's phone was turned off and officials were urging her to call them.
Police brief the media on the disappearance of Jennifer Castillo

