Family taking on father's unsolved 'hit and run' death investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Losing a loved one is hard enough, but feeling forced to investigate their death on your own makes it even tougher.

"It's been very tough, stressful, painful," Saúl Chacón said.

His father, Estanislao Chacón, was walking across the 2500 block of Broadway near Deady Middle School in February last year when he was hit by two vehicles.

Police originally believed only one car struck him. That driver stopped and wasn't charged.

But there was more to the story.

"So me and my wife went out there ourselves that night and started talking to people," Saúl said.

After the family investigated on their own, they found more evidence.

Surveillance video from the school led police to realize a second vehicle, possibly an SUV, struck Chacón first and never stopped.

Saúl said the family feels this case isn't a priority for HPD, so they've obtained police documents and are interviewing witnesses themselves.

At a time when many would give up or move on, the family says that's just not something they can do.

"I don't give up, because he never gave up on anything. He's always taught us to be strong," Saúl said.

They're working for justice for their father, and peace for their mother, who passes the spot where her husband died nearly everyday.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

