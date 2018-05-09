Child struck by vehicle in Katy

Skyeye13 captures a crash investigation that resulted in a child's injuries in Katy. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency officials are heading to the area of Kingsland and Anserra Trails after a child was struck by a vehicle.


Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation of the incident.

The child's injuries were described as not appearing to be life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
