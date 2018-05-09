Wendy's boss accused of sexually abusing teen worker

The manager of a Chicago-area fast food restaurant is accused of sexually abusing a teenage employee.The Will County Sheriff's Office said Philip Buroff, 25, of Frankfort, faces aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.Buroff is a supervisor at a Wendy's restaurant in Mokena, Illinois.Prosecutors say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old worker. The victim said she and Buroff worked together at the restaurant in Mokena, and over the course of a year, the relationship expanded to inappropriate sexual advancements over texts and private social media. It later turned into engaging in sex.He has also been a supervisor at Wendy's restaurants in Frankfort, Mokena, Manteno and Matteson.Detectives are trying to determine if Buroff possibly had other relationships with other underage victims.