SPORTS

ROCKETS FEVER: HPD, Harris County Sheriff's Office say officers can wear Rockets cap through playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you need to know about the Rockets moving on to the Western Conference finals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The next time you're out in Houston, you'll notice law enforcement from the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office sporting a black Rockets cap.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo gave the OK for the move Tuesday night after the Rockets' win over the Utah Jazz to move on to the Western Conference Finals.

"We will authorize wearing of the Houston Rockets uniform cap during Finals for a World Championship like we did during the World Series. Actually, let's not wait, effective tomorrow we will authorize the Rockets cap through the playoffs, but it has to be the dark cap like this," Acevedo tweeted.

After making the call, he challenged Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to do the same.

"We're in, chief -- let's do this!" Gonzalez tweeted back to Acevedo.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus Golden State is Monday at the Toyota Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News