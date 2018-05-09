It started off as a quiet Saturday, but by the afternoon, large rotating thunderstorms known as "supercells" developed ahead of an approaching cold front.
An EF-2 tornado (winds 111-135 mph) touched down northwest of Houston in Montgomery, tracking near the high school and injuring two people. It was on the ground for a total of five miles.
Another EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Houston in Dickinson, ripping the roof off a home and injuring one person.
A third EF-2 tornado moved over the village of Pleak in Fort Bend County, but no injuries were reported. All together the tornadoes caused $300,000 in damages.
LOOK BACK: Watch the original newscast from the day the tornadoes hit