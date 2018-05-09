WEATHER

May 9, 1981: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

On this date in 1981, six tornadoes ripped through southeast Texas. (KTRK)

By
Yes, it's hot in Houston, but it's better than the weather experienced on this date in 1981. Half a dozen tornadoes touched down in southeast Texas on this date 37 years ago.

It started off as a quiet Saturday, but by the afternoon, large rotating thunderstorms known as "supercells" developed ahead of an approaching cold front.

An EF-2 tornado (winds 111-135 mph) touched down northwest of Houston in Montgomery, tracking near the high school and injuring two people. It was on the ground for a total of five miles.

Another EF-2 tornado touched down southeast of Houston in Dickinson, ripping the roof off a home and injuring one person.

A third EF-2 tornado moved over the village of Pleak in Fort Bend County, but no injuries were reported. All together the tornadoes caused $300,000 in damages.

LOOK BACK: Watch the original newscast from the day the tornadoes hit

EMBED More News Videos

LOOK BACK: This is the news report on the tornadoes that hit the Houston area, leaving a trail of damage.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathertornadoThis Day In History
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: A few chances for rain showers this week
National Weather Service issues rip current warning for Galveston
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News