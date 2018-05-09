FAMILY & PARENTING

Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime

EMBED </>More Videos

Soldier watches baby's birth on FaceTime. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

A soldier trying to get home in time for the birth of his daughter had to settle for watching from afar.

A fellow traveler captured the bittersweet moment as National Guardsman Brooks Lindsey sat with his eyes glued to his phone at the Dallas airport.

After his flight was delayed, his mom called him via FaceTime so he could watch his wife deliver their baby at a Mississippi hospital.

The entire airport terminal erupted in cheers when they heard the sound of the newborn crying.

The new dad finally made it home later that same day to meet little Mille Fritz Anne Lindsey.

He was able to spend four days with his daughter before returning to his unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyparentingbirthsoldiersbaby deliveryfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News