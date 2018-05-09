TRAFFIC

City delays repair work on El Dorado near I-45

EMBED </>More Videos

Road repairs postponed until school is out for summer (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Repairs to a portion of El Dorado near I-45 have been delayed a few weeks.

In April, we reported that City of Houston crews are fixing a deteriorated portion of El Dorado, between El Camino Real and Torry Pines.

The city has decided to wait until June, when school is out, to start tearing up the road.

Drivers have long complained about crumbling concrete, and a bumpy ride to the freeway.

At least one lane will be closed at all times until the project is finished, later this summer.

If you are looking for a new way to get to the freeway, use Bay Area Boulevard.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionroad repairClear LakeWebster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News