CP3's BIG NIGHT: Inside the Rockets' Game 5 victory in just 60 seconds

Wild fans outside Toyota Center react after the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz in Game 5. Here's your Houston Rockets news in just 60 seconds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets are going to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in three years.

Fans were all smiles as they left the Toyota Center.

They watched the Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 112 to 102 to finish off the series in five games.

They know the conference finals will be a bigger challenge.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Everybody got to show up. CP3 got to show up. James Harden got to show up. And you can hear the fans. We need the fans," one Rockets enthusiast told Eyewitness News.

"Whatever it took to win. We kept talking about it, Tuck, J, all of us. We started off the game kind of slow, and we just tried to do whatever it took to win the game," Chris Paul said.

Paul had a career playoff high 41 points as fans chanted "CP3" late in the game.

Rockets' Chris Paul plays game of his life to reach Western Conference Finals
After game 5 vs. Utah, James Harden talks about how Chris Paul decided to put the Rockets on his back and win their series.

After game 5 vs. Utah, Gerald Green says he is still living the dream as he presses on to his goal of a title with his hometown Rockets.

After game 5, Trevor Ariza talks about how the Rockets will handle a possible Warriors match up in the West finals.

After game 5 vs. Utah, Clint Capela looks at the changes betwen his first West finals 4 years ago and now, the Rockets' 2nd in that time.

After game 5 vs. Utah, GM Daryl Morey speaks on how the current team has the best chance to not only beat Golden State, but win a title.

After game 5, Luc Mbah a Moute talks about Chris Paul's motivation in the Rockets' big win over Utah.

