SOCIETY

How to avoid scams with downtown Houston parking lots

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you rush to find a parking spot in downtown Houston, there are some steps you should take to avoid being scammed. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before you rush to find a parking spot in downtown Houston, there are some steps you should take to avoid being scammed.

As the Houston Rockets continue their playoff run, some fans know scams are a concern.

"If you're seeing the same person that you know and trust, that's the same person, but if you see somebody different you're like, 'nah, that's a scam,'" Jason Kelly said.

Some lots have signs to help, which tell customers to avoid an attendant and use a machine.

But not all places have this guidance.

To find out what you should know, Eyewitness News spoke to Better Business Bureau (BBB) senior director Leah Napoliello.

"You want to examine the attendant very carefully," Napoliello said. "See if they have a uniform or a shirt, or a vest on that shows the actual name of the business operating the parking lot."

If they aren't in uniform, it's okay to ask for further proof.

"You should ask if they have a receipt in advance before you pay," Napoliello said. "Then examine the receipt, see if it has the actual name of the parking lot listed on the receipt. If it doesn't have that identifying information then it's best not to give your money over."

Another piece of advice, trust the technology.

If it's a lot you've used before, and suddenly there's an attendant, the BBB says don't be afraid to use the technology.

"It's probably better to pay the machine itself because sometimes we see instances where someone will impersonate an attendant for the lot," Napoliello said.

Although it might be tempting to pay to park, officials warn, if there's no uniform, receipt or booth, it's best to keep moving.

"You want to report it to the authorities, like the Houston Police Department, so that they can catch the individual, or individuals if it's more than one," Napoliello said.

The BBB said the biggest complaint isn't scams, but issues with people not following directions.

If you're going to use a lot, make sure you read the machines carefully to avoid a tow fee after the game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytraveltraffictoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News