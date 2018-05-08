Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested

SEXUAL ASSAULT

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a tip led officers to a man wanted for assaulting a girl near a public library in La Porte.

Randy Baker, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in McKinney, Texas on a warrant executed by La Porte police.

Baker is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The incident was reported to police April 29 after the victim said she was walking alone near the La Porte public library in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was assaulted by the suspect.

Neighbors say Baker lived just a block from the library. They say they are glad he's behind bars. One neighbor told Eyewitness News that she called the police about him a couple of weeks ago for exhibiting strange behavior.

"He was sitting there in the dark, at night time, just watching our house," said neighbor Kariza Goodie.

The minor, who authorities said is 14-years-old or younger, provided investigators with a detailed sketch of the man, which ultimately led to his arrest.

"Her courageous recollection, it's incredibly difficult for victims of cases like this to have to recall and do that," said La Porte Police Department sergeant Bennie Boles.

Baker has a criminal history which includes, burglary of a vehicle, drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, theft, evading and burglary to a building.

Police believe the sexual attack was an isolated incident.

"Solving this horrible crime was possible only by everyone working together and it will ensure that our Mr. Baker will not be able to victimize anyone else," said La Porte police chief Adcox.

Baker is being held in the Collin County Jail, where he was arrested. Authorities say he will be brought back to Harris county to face the aggravated sexual assault charge.

