A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after Freeport police say her baby died.Kaysie Lynn Broaddus is charged with injury to a child in connection with an incident that took place October 2, 2017.Police say the 20-month-old baby died in October after ingesting synthetic marijuana at a home in the 700 block of North Avenue in Freeport.The child passed away at the hospital, and later tested positive for drugs."It's like a gun. If you're going to make a gun accessible or a narcotic acceptable to a child, and it causes their death, we're gonna file on you," said Freeport police chief Raymond Garivey.Broaddus was arrested on an unrelated open warrant and police received a search warrant for a blood draw after she was acting suspicious."She appeared to be highly intoxicated. It didn't seem to the officers that it was alcohol. They believed she might have been high on some kind of narcotic," said Garivey.Test determined that the drug found in Broaddus was the same synthetic drug found in the toddler. The detectives are not saying whether the child inhaled or swallowed the drug.Bond for Broaddus has been set at $100,000. She was booked into jail on April 10.