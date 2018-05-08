SPORTS

One more win: Houston Rockets on the verge of Western Conference finals

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is feeling the excitement of Tuesday night's Rockets game with the Red Rowdies. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets could punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals Tuesday night with a win over the Utah Jazz.

Game five kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center, but there's a reason to be out there long before tip off.

The team is having a Lift -Off Party with former Houston Rockets shooting guard Vernon Maxwell starting at 4:30 p.m.

Then at 5:30 p.m., the Toyota Center doors open and fans can experience happy hour pricing on beer, soda, hot dogs and popcorn.



Happy hour ends just in time for the game, where every fan will find a special game five t-shirt at their seat.


But be sure to bring your energy if you're heading to the game. The Rockets say they'll need the fans' support to close out the series.

"That team is going to be desperate. They have nothing to lose. They are going to give everything they have. They are going to start maybe grabbing us, try to get us out of the game," said Rockets Power Foward Clint Capela.

The Rockets' Clint Capela says fans will need to bring the energy Tuesday night.



Tickets are still available on the Houston Rockets website.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
