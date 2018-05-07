A Harris County man was sentenced to life without parole for sexually abusing a child.Gilberto Antonio Guillen-Hernandez was convicted of abusing a young girl for over two years on April 27 after the jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes.Authorities say Guillen-Hernandez knew the girl and that the abuse happened at several different locations between 2014 and 2016, including her family's home and at a motel.Prosecutors said in court that the abuse came to light after the victim told her teacher what happened."This young girl was sexually abused by someone she should have been able to trust, in a place where she should have been able to feel safe," said prosecutor Jenna Rudoff. "She is an amazing young girl with strength and bravery that are well beyond her years. It took courage for her to come forward and face her abuser. By telling what happened to her, she not only stood up for herself, she stood up for all child victims of sex abuse."Hernandez was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a child.