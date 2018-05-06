GUN CONTROL

Father of Parkland High School shooting victim heckled while speaking near NRA Convention

Father of Parkland murder victim heckled at gun control rally (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Hecklers tried to interrupt the father of one of the Parkland High School shooting victims.

The man was speaking at a gun reform rally in Dallas this weekend near where the NRA Convention was being held.

"Do you want to know how my daughter was murdered? Is that what you want to ask me? She was in February. Do you want to know about it? No, but I blame the NRA for why it happened," the father said.

The hecklers were eventually escorted away by police.

A smaller pro-gun carrying group held a rally in the same place a few hours later.
