Nine bodies found near resort town of Acapulco

Mexico --
Mexican authorities are investigating the deaths of nine people found in a truck near a resort town.

The bodies were discovered in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

According to authorities, the bodies were all male and found in the abandoned white truck on a toll road near Chilpancingo.

Authorities believe the victims were all residents of the towns of Chilpancingo and nearby Tixtla.

This incident occurred near the resort town of Acapulco, which in recent years, has seen an increase in violent deaths.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundcrimeinvestigationmexico
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News