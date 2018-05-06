Nine bodies found near resort town of Acapulco

Mexican authorities are investigating the deaths of nine people found in a truck near a resort town.The bodies were discovered in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.According to authorities, the bodies were all male and found in the abandoned white truck on a toll road near Chilpancingo.Authorities believe the victims were all residents of the towns of Chilpancingo and nearby Tixtla.This incident occurred near the resort town of Acapulco, which in recent years, has seen an increase in violent deaths.