Houston police investigating after truck slams into home in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Car slams into SW Houston home (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after a truck crashed into a home Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a home on the 7800 block of Sands Point Road, where a truck crashed into the home's laundry room. The homeowners were asleep at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.

"I'm fine, everybody is fine," said the homeowner.

A witness at the scene said the driver is reportedly in police custody.

"I see one guy in the driver's side and he said, 'Help me, help me!' I said, 'Wait, take it, easy man, the police is coming, an ambulance, everything,'" explained neighbor Gerardo Fernandez.

The driver was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.



At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown.

According to the homeowner, this is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into their home, "this has happened before," she said.

WATCH: Homeowner speaks out after car slams into home

EMBED More News Videos

050618-EWN-830am-car-into-home-vid

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhomeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News