HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating after a truck crashed into a home Sunday morning in southwest Houston.
According to authorities, the incident occurred at a home on the 7800 block of Sands Point Road, where a truck crashed into the home's laundry room. The homeowners were asleep at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.
"I'm fine, everybody is fine," said the homeowner.
A witness at the scene said the driver is reportedly in police custody.
"I see one guy in the driver's side and he said, 'Help me, help me!' I said, 'Wait, take it, easy man, the police is coming, an ambulance, everything,'" explained neighbor Gerardo Fernandez.
The driver was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
A truck crashes into a home in SW Houston. Thankfully, those who live here are okay. More details in two mins on #abc13. pic.twitter.com/RFCPGhz9LH— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 6, 2018
At this time, the identity of the driver is unknown.
According to the homeowner, this is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into their home, "this has happened before," she said.
