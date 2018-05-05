1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland police say one suspect is in custody after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Pearland Town Center.

Authorities responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of Broadway Street.

According to police, two men got into an argument inside the wax center.

The two men were asked to leave the business. After exiting, the suspect shot the victim in front of the store, police said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect is in custody.
