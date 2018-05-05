Police: Men use forklift to steal ATM, lead police on chase through northeast Houston

Men use forklift to steal ATM, lead police on chase through northeast Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is in custody Saturday morning after police say he stole an ATM in southwest Houston.



Investigators responded to the incident around 5 a.m. in the 2600 block on Citadel Plaza Drive.

Police say multiple suspects were spotted using a forklift to steal an ATM machine from a Bank of America.

Authorities spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspects, which lead to a brief chase.

According to reports, the suspects ditched the vehicle near 59 and Collingsworth, and authorities were able to arrest one man.

Investigators are searching for the other suspects.
