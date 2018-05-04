MUG SHOT: Man accused of brutally stabbing girlfriend at METRO bus stop

Loved ones are remembering a loving grandmother stabbed to death at a bus stop.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have released the mug shot of a 57-year-old man charged in his girlfriend's murder.

Herbert Hill is expected to be brought to the Harris County jail to appear before a judge.

He's accused of stabbing 58-year-old Debra Flowers 15 times, killing her at a METRO bus stop on Broadway near Bellfort in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Flowers' loved ones are remembering a woman they described as a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, who loved to sing and dance.

"She didn't deserve that. Fifteen times? Why? For what? I think that was too brutal for anything, anybody. I just want to ask why did you do that to her. Why did you take her away from us?! I don't understand...I don't understand," said Flowers' daughter Carin.

ABC13 was speaking to the family as the murder charges against Hill were announced.

Carin says Hill had hurt her mother in the past. She believes he must have snapped in a fit of rage before her mother's murder.

"As a family, we all just have to come together and just embrace each other and try to get through this. It's going to be hard but...I just want answers why he did that," Carin said.

Flowers' family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Woman stabbed by her boyfriend 15 times at METRO bus stop.

