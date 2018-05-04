7-year-old forced to scrub school floor with toothbrush

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida family is outraged after they say their 7-year-old's teachers forced her to scrub floors with a toothbrush. (KTRK)

LAKE ALFRED, Florida --
A Florida family is outraged after they say their 7-year-old's teachers forced her to scrub floors with a toothbrush.

The first grader was forced to clean the floor for the day after talking in class. The first grader scrubbed on her hands and knees one hour day for three months.

When asked by WFTS-TV if she was outraged, the girl's mother, Ashley Kirpech, said, "Absolutely. I'm shaking standing here talking to you guys now about it."

Her father is equally upset, saying, "There was no reason for her to be (subjected) to that."

Polk County School District officials are checking into the allegations, adding, "We are deeply concerned. We have begun a formal investigation and both teachers have been placed on administrative leave."

Schools officials add they are cooperating with law enforcement and the department of children and families, who are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
studentsschoolu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News