ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

EMBED </>More Videos

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership. (AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

The film academy said Thursday that its board of governors met Tuesday night and voted on their status in accordance with their Standards of Conduct.

The organization that puts on the Oscars also expelled Harvey Weinstein from its ranks in October.

Only one person is thought to have been previously expelled from the academy: Carmine Caridi, a character actor who had his membership revoked in 2004 for lending DVD screeners of films in contention for Oscars that ended up online.

Polanski remains a fugitive after fleeing the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor. Cosby was convicted last week of sexual assault in Pennsylvania.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbill cosbyroman polanskiacademy awardssexual misconductmoviescomedianOscarsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News