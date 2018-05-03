Two women have been duped for years by a man who was married to both of them at the same time.Chaffie Brown Jr., 50, has been charged with bigamy after he was arrested on Wednesday.According to an affidavit, it was Brown's first wife of 25 years who found insurance papers with both Brown and the other wife's name on it.After questioning it, she called deputies.Records indicate that Brown married his first wife in 1993 and his second wife later in 2013.Brown's second wife is sticking by him, calling his first wife evil.