A Houston man is facing a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child after a girl came forward claiming he assaulted her for years.According to court documents, Jerry Russell Null, 35, was acquainted with the victim as a family friend. The girl, now age 11, told police Null molested her repeatedly from age 7 to 10.The girl said the assaults happened at Null's home. He would allegedly tell her to go into the bedroom where she says he would lock the door with a screwdriver so she couldn't leave. The girl says she was told to be quiet so other people in the home wouldn't hear.Court documents detail the alleged abuse, and state that police have not been able to locate Null after numerous attempts.