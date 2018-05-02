POLITICS

Sen. Ted Cruz says he supports call to end DACA program

EMBED </>More Videos

Ted Cruz talks DACA to ABC13's Tom Abrahams. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas is leading six other states in seeking a stop to the immigration program known as DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

It's just the latest move in a long and complicated immigration fight.

The lawsuit seeks to stop any new DACA permits while the case is in court. It's filed in Brownsville under the leadership of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Senator Ted Cruz was in Houston Wednesday, campaigning in the city's Fifth Ward. He agrees with the filing and is opposed to what he believes is amnesty for undocumented immigrants, no matter how they came here.

"The rule of law matters and when President Obama instituted executive amnesty, he did so contrary to law," said Cruz.

President Barack Obama did issue the order that created DACA and gave temporary status to children brought here illegally by their adult parents.

Texas has more than 113,000 DACA recipients, second only to California. Among them is activist Cesar Espinoza, who runs a small business and FIEL, a non-profit immigrant service.

"Our lives are in entire limbo right now," said Espinoza. "We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. We don't know if the court is going to decide. We don't know if there is going to be an emergency stay on the DACA program."

The lawsuit contends DACA does financial harm to states through healthcare, education, and law enforcement costs. Cruz is on board and believes the program should end.

Espinoza says the cost to cities and states would be far greater should DACA recipients be forced to leave.

"Houston, in particular," contended Espinoza, "would stand to lose a lot of capital, a lot of human capital if the DACA program were rescinded fully."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzdacaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
More Politics
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News