Boy whose parents died in suspected DUI crash expected to survive

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Lincoln was speeding when it crossed double lines to pass another car Sunday afternoon. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. --
The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Lincoln Mark VIII was speeding when it crossed double yellow lines to pass another car on Avenue 196 Sunday afternoon.

He continued on, alternating lanes, and then entered the opposite lane again, in front of a Toyota Corolla carrying three people.

"The Toyota Corolla swerved into the eastbound lanes to avoid a collision," said CHP Officer Marc McWilliams. "At the same time that Lincoln Mark VIII turned back into his original lane of travel and a head-on collision occurred."

The driver of the Lincoln Mark VIII died.

The CHP believes he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Investigators found a liquor bottle in his car, and add that his family members said he was drinking earlier in the day.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Arnold Zuniga Jr.

Enrique Navarro says his son, Benjermin Navarro and his pregnant girlfriend, Jasmyn Linares, also died in the crash.

Their 1-year-old son Maddox received severe injuries.

But Enrique Navarro says his grandson is being treated at Valley Children's Hospital and is expected to survive.

RELATED: Siblings reunite for the first time since surviving the car crash that killed their parents

He says it will take time for family members to process the tragedy.

"It's a little bit hard," Navarro said. "They're getting there, you know."

Navarro describes his son as a happy kid who was working to get his Class A trucking license, like his father.

They were close, so on Monday, Navarro stopped by the crash site on his work break.

He thinks his son's death could have been prevented.

"If you're going to drink, don't drive because some innocent people are the ones to pay."
