Is this battery-powered eyelash curler totally worth it?

Will the Panasonic Eyelash Curler leave your eyelashes flawless? (KTRK)

By
Today's totally worth it gadget is the Panasonic eyelash curler.

It uses battery-powered heat to curl your eyelashes.

Scylla Lopez, one of our ABC13 web producers, has agreed to try it to see if it's worth it.

First, put in AA battery. When the light turns pink, it's ready to go.

Curl it from the bottom and slide the curler up and hold it for three seconds.

"I can see a bit of a difference," Lopez said. "I think it separates it, too."

Lopez said it makes a difference and is totally worth $10.
