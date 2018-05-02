FAMILY & PARENTING

'Honk if you hate bullies'; Father makes son carry sign after picking on kids

A father in Florida made his son carry bully sign as punishment for picking on kids at school.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida --
A father in Florida came up with a unique punishment for his son after finding out he was bullying classmates at school.

Michael Yager says he was outraged after learning his son, Jacob Yager, 13, bullied several classmates at New Smyrna Beach Middle School.

Wanting to teach his son a lesson, the frustrated father took an unorthodox approach.

He made Jacob carry a sign at a busy intersection that read, "I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies."

When asked how he felt about carrying the sign, Jacob told WESH-TV, "Embarrassed and kind of nervous."

Many drivers honked their horns as they drove by. Some drivers, as well as law enforcement, stopped to speak with father and son.

The punishment was not without a few critics.

"I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book," said Yager. "In my mind, I was doing the right thing, but I guess you cannot please everybody."

As for having to carry the sign, Jacob said, "You never know what someone can be going through. If you want to be the bully and if you have something inside, you have to tell someone or go to a guidance counselor or something."
