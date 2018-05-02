HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For hundreds of young NFL hopefuls, the weekend of the league's draft made dreams come true.
For a scant few, though, who were not selected by a team, their dreams could continue through free agency.
As for Missouri City native Darvin Kidsy Jr., his NFL dream got a boost. The Texas Southern University grad student will reportedly play for a role on the Cleveland Browns roster as an undrafted free agent.
TSU announced Kidsy's addition to the Browns' camp over the weekend:
Congratulations to former TSU Football student-athlete Darvin Kidsy!(@Dkidsy3) Headed to camp with the @Browns #TigerNation https://t.co/SgbmjD9AlD— TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) April 30, 2018
Kidsy played wide receiver for the Tigers after spending time at University of North Texas and playing for the Mean Green.
At 6'1" and 180 pounds, Kidsy played a full 2017 season with the Tigers, scoring three touchdowns on 512 yards receiving. He also returned punts, with his longest return of 61 yards.
Kidsy also has a pre-draft highlight reel on YouTube, touting his 47-game collegiate career: