SPORTS

Texas Southern's Darvin Kidsy Jr. gets picked up by Browns on NFL Draft weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Southern's Darvin Kidsy Jr. gets picked up by Browns (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For hundreds of young NFL hopefuls, the weekend of the league's draft made dreams come true.

For a scant few, though, who were not selected by a team, their dreams could continue through free agency.

As for Missouri City native Darvin Kidsy Jr., his NFL dream got a boost. The Texas Southern University grad student will reportedly play for a role on the Cleveland Browns roster as an undrafted free agent.

TSU announced Kidsy's addition to the Browns' camp over the weekend:



Kidsy played wide receiver for the Tigers after spending time at University of North Texas and playing for the Mean Green.

At 6'1" and 180 pounds, Kidsy played a full 2017 season with the Tigers, scoring three touchdowns on 512 yards receiving. He also returned punts, with his longest return of 61 yards.

Kidsy also has a pre-draft highlight reel on YouTube, touting his 47-game collegiate career:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstexas southern universitynflCleveland BrownsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Verlander faces Happ when Astros, Blue Jays tangle
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News