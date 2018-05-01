SOCIETY

CEO of supermarket chain caught singing 'We're in the money' after takeover

EMBED </>More Videos

CEO of supermarket chain caught singing 'We're in the money' (KTRK)

By
The CEO of a British supermarket chain is apologizing, after he was caught on camera singing "We're in the money."

Mike Coupe was waiting to be interviewed about a blockbuster multi-billion dollar merger between his company Sainsbury's and rival supermarket chain ASDA, which was previously owned by Walmart, when an open microphone caught him singing.

"We're in the money, the sky is sunny, let's lend it, spend it, send it rolling along," Coupe sings before sipping his coffee.

He later apologized, after the footage was posted on social media, saying he was sorry if anyone was offended.

"This was an unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview," he said in a statement. "It was an unfortunate choice of song, from the musical '42nd Street' which I saw last year."

The deal is reportedly worth nearly $13 billion, and the company's stock rose some 20 percent after the announcement.

The value of his shares rose nearly a million dollars. But there are also rumors of layoffs, once the companies merge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysupermarketsingingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News