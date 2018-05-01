COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

TxDOT proposes two additional lanes on Hwy. 249

TOMBALL, Texas --
The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing two new main lanes on Hwy. 249 between Chasewood Park Drive and Gregson Road in Tomball to improve traffic flow, according to a public notice from the state transportation agency.

The 3.6-mile stretch would grow from a six- to eight-lane divided highway via a proposed restriping of the roadway, according to TxDOT. Restriping the project would add an additional lane in each direction to the inside of the existing highway, but the roadway's footprint would not be expanded. The new lanes would be added within the existing right-of-way, so no residential or commercial structures would be affected by the project.

