SEXUAL ASSAULT

La Porte police release sketch of man who sexually assaulted girl near library

Suspect wanted for sexual assault of girl in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
The La Porte Police Department released a sketch of a man allegedly responsible for sexually assaulting a minor on April 29.

Police said the victim was walking alone near the La Porte public library in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair and facial stubble, 20-30 years of age, a "date" tattoo on his right wrist in addition to a tattoo of a female on the upper chest near the shoulder. The suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top and boxers. He fled the scene on foot towards the 200 block of West F Street.

The La Porte Police Department is actively investigating this case. If you have any information that may assist in identifying the male suspect, please contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.
